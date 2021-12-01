Latte Say: Mental Health & Transitioning After COVID

Arts & Life Editor Kaitlin Ryan and Staff Reporter Margaret Skubik sat down to talk about managing their mental health and transitioning back to normal life after the pandemic. Listen to their podcast, “Latte Say”, on Spotify!
