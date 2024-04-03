The news that keeps us Onward On!

[PODCAST] Stories from Strangers #1

It is easy to forget that every stranger has a story
Tate Farinacci, Copy Chief
Apr 3, 2024
The Beyond the Quad Podcast helps college students live happer, healthier, and more fulfilled lives!
Laken Kincaid
The Beyond the Quad Podcast helps college students live happer, healthier, and more fulfilled lives!

In the midst of our daily hustle, particularly as college students, it’s all too common to become ensnared in our own little worlds. Yet, every individual we encounter on our way to class, work, or the coffee shop has a story worth sharing. They’ve experienced beauty, pain, and love; navigating existence just as we do, albeit in their own way. “Stories from Strangers” serves as an exercise in empathy, a reminder to care for the fellow souls we inhabit this world with. Join me this week as I ask some strangers: “What’s the most beautiful thing someone ever said to you? The best part of this series is that the people I speak with are now no longer strangers!  After you listen, take a moment to reflect on the question and share your answer with someone.

 
About the Contributors
Tate Farinacci, Copy Chief
Tate Farinacci is the Copy Chief for The Carroll News, from Chardon, Ohio. He is currently a junior at John Carroll University, pursuing a major in Political Science with a concentration in Legal Studies, along with minors in Communication and Peace, Justice, and Human Rights. Beyond his involvement with The Carroll News, Tate is a member of the esteemed John Carroll Speech and Debate Team. He also serves as a peer learning facilitator for the Political Science department and assists the Department of Theology and Religious Studies. Additionally, he works as a campus tour guide for the Office of Admissions. In 2023, the Tim Russert Department of Communication recognized his achievements in the sport by awarding him the Austin J. Freeley Debate Scholarship and the Deans Debate Cup. Tate maintains an active lifestyle by hitting the gym, going for runs, and practicing Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He's an ardent reader, appreciates journaling, and loves to cook in his free time.
Laken Kincaid, Editor-in-Chief
Laken Kincaid is the Editor-in-Chief for The Carroll News from Beckley, West Virginia. They are a senior at John Carroll University who is double majoring in political science and communications (digital media) and minoring in leadership development. Laken has written for The Carroll News since the start of their freshman year and has previously served as a staff reporter, campus section editor and managing editor of the paper. They have received 18 Best of SNO awards, a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence award for Region 4 and two honorable mentions from the College Media Association. They have also been recognized by universities like Georgetown for their investigative reports. Additionally, they also write political satire for The Hilltop Show and feature stories on global poverty for The Borgen Project. In addition to their involvement with The Carroll News, Laken is involved with the Kappa Delta sorority, the speech and debate team, the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion, the Improv club and other organizations. They also serve as the news director for WJCU 88.7, John Carroll's own radio station, and as the president for John Carroll's Society of Professional Journalists chapter.  Laken also started their own national nonprofit organization known as Art with the Elderly which they have won the President's Volunteer Service Award and the Humanity Rising Award for. When not writing, Laken can be found doing graphic design for their internship with Union Home Mortgage or working as a resident assistant and peer learning facilitator on campus. Laken also enjoys skiing and watching true crime documentaries. In the future, Laken hopes to become a political journalist for a national news organization or to be a campaign commercial editor for politicians. To contact Laken, email them at [email protected].

