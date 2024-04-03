[PODCAST] Stories from Strangers #1

In the midst of our daily hustle, particularly as college students, it’s all too common to become ensnared in our own little worlds. Yet, every individual we encounter on our way to class, work, or the coffee shop has a story worth sharing. They’ve experienced beauty, pain, and love; navigating existence just as we do, albeit in their own way. “Stories from Strangers” serves as an exercise in empathy, a reminder to care for the fellow souls we inhabit this world with. Join me this week as I ask some strangers: “What’s the most beautiful thing someone ever said to you? The best part of this series is that the people I speak with are now no longer strangers! After you listen, take a moment to reflect on the question and share your answer with someone.